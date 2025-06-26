Manipur state film awards: New voices shine, Dr. Arambam Lokendra gets lifetime award

The 17th Manipur State Film Awards (MSFA) 2025 marked a major milestone for Manipuri cinema, honouring a new generation of filmmakers while celebrating the enduring legacy of cultural scholar Dr. Arambam Lokendra with the prestigious Lifetime Achievement Award.

Organised by the Manipur State Film Development Society (MSFDS), the event highlighted cinematic excellence from 2024, with debutant filmmakers taking centre stage — nearly 50% of fiction entries were directed by first-time directors.

Top Honours:

Best Feature Film went to Laangoi, a gripping police drama directed by Manoranjan Longjam, who also won Best Director.

Una Una, by debut director Irel Luwang, won Best Popular Film Providing Wholesome Entertainment, with actress Laishram Soma receiving a Special Jury Mention.

Oneness by Priyakanta Laishram, exploring the transgender experience, received a Special Jury Award.

Oitharei, by Dinesh Naorem, won Best Debut Director for its powerful portrayal of a woman caught in ethnic conflict.

In the non-fiction category:

The Legacy of 4 Generations by Thiyam Debendra won a Special Jury Award.

The Silent Performer by Huidrom Rakesh earned a Special Jury Mention.



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Writing & Criticism:

Best Book on Cinema was not awarded.

Ashangbam Netrajit was named Best Critic.

The highlight of the evening was the Lifetime Achievement Award presented to Dr. Arambam Lokendra, recognised for his scholarly and cultural contributions to Manipuri cinema. The award includes a cash prize of ₹1 lakh.

Jury Panels:

The awards featured expert jury panels across categories, including national award-winning writers, actors, technicians, and scholars, ensuring a transparent and professional selection process.

The 17th MSFA not only honoured cinematic talent but also reaffirmed Manipuri cinema’s creative resurgence, with a blend of fresh storytelling and deep cultural roots.