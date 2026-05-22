Manipur State Film Development Society mourns demise of Khangembam Kuleswar Singh

Manipur State Film Development Society (MSFDS) has expressed profound grief over the untimely demise of Khangembam Kuleswar Singh, describing his passing as a major loss to Manipur’s media and cinematic fraternity.

Kuleswar Singh, who served as Chairman of Film Forum Manipur, was also a nominated member of the Executive Board of MSFDS and had earlier served as a Board member of the erstwhile Manipur Film Development Corporation.

According to MSFDS, his contributions towards the institutional growth and strengthening of Manipuri cinema were significant and long-lasting.

Before his active involvement in cinema administration, Kuleswar Singh played an important role in the development of journalism in Manipur. He began his career as a photojournalist with the periodical news magazine Resistance, working alongside noted journalist Yambem Laba and editor Tarun Thanoujam.

He later became one of the pioneers of cable television services in the state and served as President of IS TV, one of Manipur’s prominent information service cable networks.

Driven by his passion for cinema, Kuleswar Singh contested and was elected Chairman of Film Forum Manipur at the age of 68. During his tenure, he worked on several initiatives aimed at promoting Manipuri cinema, including proposals to support short films in collaboration with MSFDS and the Ministry of Information and Broadcasting.

He was also a strong advocate for sustained government support and annual grants for Film Forum Manipur, recognising cinema’s role in cultural and social development.

MSFDS stated that Kuleswar Singh’s sincerity, humility and dedication inspired generations of filmmakers, journalists and media professionals in the state.

To honour his memory, MSFDS, along with members of Manipur’s film fraternity, organised a candlelight memorial to pay tribute to the departed soul and pray for eternal peace.

Khangembam Kuleswar Singh is survived by his wife and son.