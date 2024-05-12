

The Manipur State Film and Television Institute (MSFTI) recently concluded a successful week-long Screenplay Writing course, marking a significant milestone in the state's film education landscape. Led by renowned film education expert Professor Shyamal Sengupta, the masterclass, held from May 5th to 11th, 2024, attracted participants from various backgrounds within the filmmaking industry.

Professor Sengupta, a former Dean of Faculty at the prestigious Satyajit Ray Film & Television Institute in Kolkata, brought his wealth of experience to the course, covering essential aspects such as narrative structure, character development, dialogue crafting, and storytelling techniques. Approximately 40 enthusiastic learners, along with 8 observers, participated in the workshop, making it a pioneering initiative in Manipur's film education sector.

Alexander Leo Pou, the Director of MSFTI, emphasized the importance of such masterclasses in equipping participants with the requisite skills for successful screenplay writing. The valedictory function, held at the Palace Auditorium, witnessed Commissioner of Art and Culture, M. Joy Singh, honoring successful participants and lauding Professor Sengupta's valuable contribution.

During the ceremony, Professor Sengupta envisioned a promising future for MSFTI, highlighting its potential to evolve into a conceptually driven, high-quality film institute, even without extensive infrastructure. Participants expressed gratitude for the enriching experience, emphasizing the significance of such initiatives in advancing filmmaking knowledge.

Looking ahead, MSFTI announced plans for a month-long Film Appreciation Course scheduled to begin in June, further underscoring its commitment to formalizing film education in Manipur.