Manipur honours 69 artists with State Kala Akademi Awards 2023–24

The Manipur State Kala Akademi Awards for 2023 and 2024 were presented on December 5 at the Jawaharlal Nehru Manipur Dance Akademi, Imphal, celebrating the State’s rich artistic and cultural heritage.

A total of 69 distinguished individuals were conferred the prestigious awards in various categories, including the MSKA Lifetime Achievement Award, Fellowships, and awards in Dance, Music, Shumang Leela, Thang-Ta, Tribal Culture, Literature, as well as the Young Talent and Young Writer Awards.

Painter- sculptor Thoidingjam Tombi Singh was honoured with the MSKA Lifetime Achievement Award, among other eminent awardees recognised for their significant contributions to the arts and culture of Manipur.

Addressing the gathering as the chief guest, Governor Ajay Kumar Bhalla said the awards were an occasion to celebrate both individual excellence and the collective cultural heritage of the State. He commended the awardees across all categories, emphasising that their achievements reflect Manipur’s longstanding artistic brilliance, visible in classical Raas, Lai Haraoba traditions, folk dances, and music from both the valley and the hills. He added that these diverse cultural expressions embody the State’s history, identity, and community spirit, earning admiration from across the world.

The Governor also highlighted the pivotal role of the Manipur State Kala Akademi, established in 1972, stating that its fellowships and awards represent the State’s highest recognition for artistes, writers, and practitioners of fine arts. Under his guidance, the two-year backlog of awards was cleared, ensuring that all deserving artistes received rightful recognition.

The ceremony also featured a captivating solo dance performance by one of the Young Talent Awardees, adding a vibrant artistic highlight. The event was attended by members of the public, eminent personalities from the arts and cultural fraternity, and senior government officials.

