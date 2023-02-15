Demanding to clear pending funds of the Mahatma Gandhi National Rural Employment Guarantee Act (MGNREGA) for the year 2021-2022, Manipur State Panchayat Parishad (MSPP) warned to launch various forms of agitation from February 21 in association with job card holders if their demand is not delivered on or before February 20.

Addressing the media in a press conference held at the office of MSPP Imphal East on February 15, the president of MSPP, Md Abdul Latif said that they have been protesting in Delhi from February 1, 2023, with regard to condemnation of the non-release of MGNREGA fund, postponing of 6th Panchayat General Election and devolution of power to the panchayat.

As a part of the agitation, members of MSPP submitted a memorandum to the minister of state for External Affairs and Education, RK Ranjan Singh, to the prime minister's office, MPs Leishemba Sanajaoba and Lorho Pfoze. All of them assured to extend their support to fulfil their demands, he added.

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He further said that in continuation of their agitation, sit-in protest and press conference were also held at Tivoli Grand GT Karnal Road in Delhi on February 5. As an impact of it, the union minister of state for Rural Development and Panchayati Raj, Niranjan Jyoti invited them to discuss the protest on the following day. During the meeting, the minister assured materialise their demand into action at the earliest.

They also met the union minister of RD and PR, Giriraj Singh along with high-ranking officials of RD and PR and deliberate their problems on February 8. This central team also gave the assurance to fulfil their demand. The team stated that the letter would be forwarded to the chief minister, N Biren Singh and the chief secretary of Manipur in connection with their pending demand, he added.

He continued and informed that the total liability of MGNREGS is Rs 506 crore for the wage component and Rs 302 Crore for the material component. Despite central leaders having made assurances to clear the pending, the state government released only Rs 100 crore on February 13 which is highly condemnable.

MSPP would launch intensive forms of agitation like sit-in protests, bands, and blockade din association with job card holders if the state government didn’t clear the remaining outstanding fund for the wage component for MGNREGA on or before February 20 and the material component by end of this month, he warned.