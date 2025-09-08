Manipur State Rural Livelihoods Mission and PNB sign MoU to strengthen rural livelihoods

The Manipur State Rural Livelihoods Mission (MSRLM) and Punjab National Bank (PNB) on Monday signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) aimed at strengthening rural livelihoods through enhanced financial inclusion. The agreement was formalised at the New Secretariat, Imphal.

The MoU seeks to facilitate the opening of savings accounts for Self-Help Groups (SHGs), ensure smooth credit linkages, and extend banking services to underserved communities. The initiative is expected to play a key role in empowering women and supporting the state’s Lakhpati Didi programme.

The signing ceremony was graced by Smt. N. Bandana Devi, IAS, State Mission Director of MSRLM, and Shri Vinay Kumar, Zonal Manager, Zonal Office Guwahati, who represented PNB.

Reaffirming PNB’s commitment, Shri Vinay Kumar said the bank would actively collaborate with potential Lakhpati Didis to help them achieve sustainable income levels. “This partnership will ensure that SHGs have easier access to banking facilities and credit support, helping them move closer to the vision of becoming Lakhpati Didis,” he stated.

Senior officials including Shri Manasij Chakraborti, Circle Head, PNB Circle Office Imphal; Shri Vivek Kumar Bunwal, Chief Manager; Shri Vinayak Das, Chief Manager; and Shri Thokchom Abuncha Singh, Senior Manager, along with MSRLM officials, were present at the event.

Under the agreement, PNB will simplify account opening procedures, enhance credit linkage initiatives, and appoint eligible SHG members as Business Correspondents (BCs) in unbanked blocks, thereby ensuring last-mile delivery of financial services.

Officials noted that the collaboration marks a significant step towards building inclusive, accessible, and sustainable banking services in Manipur’s rural landscape.