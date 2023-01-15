The Scheduled Tribe Demand Committee of Manipur (STDCM) stated that if the legislators do not adopt a resolution in favour of enlisting Meitei/Meetei in the Scheduled Tribe category in the next State Assembly session they would resort to more rigorous agitation. The next state assembly is scheduled in February.



The women vendors of Kakwa Keithel staged a protest demonstration at the market on January 14 urging the State Government to send a recommendation along with necessary documents to the Central Government for enlisting Meitei/Meetei in the ST category.



“The state government has been overlooking the popular demand for more than 10 years,” speaking to media persons by the sideline of the protest demonstration, STDCM assistant general secretary Sumati Sougrakpam decried.



The State Government has shown no intention till date to send the requisite recommendation to the Central Government, she lamented.



Nonetheless, a number of legislators have pledged their support to the ongoing movement and the demand for granting ST status to Meitei community.

They also assured to provide all possible assistance towards fulfilling the demand, Sumati said.

She then demanded the legislators to adopt a resolution at the State Assembly during the forthcoming session in favour of enlisting Meitei/Meetei in the ST category and send a recommendation to the Central Government.



If the legislators fail to adopt a resolution or do the needful, more rigorous modes of agitation would be launched, she said.



She also condemned the alleged restrictions imposed by Singjamei police against the democratic form of agitation staged by women vendors at Kakwa Keithel today.

"There is nothing illegal in demanding enlistment of Meitei/ Meetei in the ST category and this is within our rights", Sumati asserted.