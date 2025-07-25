Manipur steps up crackdown on illegal immigrants with new directives, special task forces

Amid rising concerns over the presence of illegal immigrants, the Manipur Police has launched a state-wide crackdown with renewed directives and intensified enforcement mechanisms.

The Police Headquarters has issued revised instructions to all District Superintendents of Police, detailing clear procedures for identifying, restricting movement, and deporting undocumented foreign nationals, including those from Bangladesh, Myanmar (Rohingya), and Pakistan.

A Standard Operating Procedure (SOP) has also been circulated to standardise detection and verification efforts across all districts. The goal is to ensure coordinated and consistent action throughout the state.

As part of the intensified drive, Special Task Forces (STFs) have been formed within every district police unit. These teams are tasked specifically with identifying and taking legal action against individuals residing in Manipur without valid documentation.

Senior police officials are closely monitoring the implementation of these measures, conducting regular reviews to assess their effectiveness and to ensure strict compliance.