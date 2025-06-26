Manipur strengthens legacy in armed forces with nine new officers commissioned

Manipur reaffirmed its significant role in India’s defence landscape as nine young officers from the state were recently commissioned into the Indian Army, Indian Air Force, and Assam Rifles. The Assam Rifles, under HQ IGAR (South), honoured the new officers in a felicitation ceremony held at Mantripukhri Garrison on June 25.

The event underlined the growing presence of Manipuri youth in the country’s defence services. Inspector General Assam Rifles (South), who presided over the ceremony, praised the officers’ commitment and resilience. He also acknowledged the critical support of their families, whose sacrifices played a major role in the officers’ journey.

Of the nine officers, seven have joined the Indian Army. Four of them—Lieutenants A Naoten Meitei, Naoba Meitei, Ronendro, and G Ambrose Panmei—were commissioned into the Gorkha Rifles. All are alumni of Sainik School, Imphal. Lieutenant M Denish Singh from Kakching joined the Grenadiers, while Lieutenants Meghnath Soibam and Thokchom Siddharth Singh entered the Regiment of Artillery.

Flying Officer Mayanglambam Lucky Singh has been inducted into the Indian Air Force from the Air Force Academy, Dundigal. Notably, Assistant Commandant Hingba Graceson R, who began his career as a recruit in the Assam Rifles in 2005, has now risen through the ranks to become an officer in the same force—an achievement that drew special recognition during the event.

The Inspector General urged the new officers to uphold the values of service and discipline as they begin their careers. He also highlighted Manipur’s consistent contributions to India’s defence forces, noting that the success of these officers would serve as a powerful motivator for youth across the region.