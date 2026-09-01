Manipur strike over NRC demand paralyses normal life across five valley districts

Normal life was severely affected across five valley districts of Manipur on September 1 as a 24-hour statewide strike called by the Campaign for Just and Fair Delimitation (JFD) over the demand for updating the National Register of Citizens (NRC) before the Census brought businesses, educational institutions and public transport to a halt.

Market establishments and business centres remained closed, while roads wore a deserted look in Imphal East, Imphal West, Thoubal, Bishnupur and Kakching. Educational institutions also remained shut and public transport stayed off the roads, although a few private vehicles were seen plying.

At Yairipok in Thoubal district, strike supporters reportedly placed bamboo poles on roads to prevent the movement of vehicles.

The strike continued despite the Union government's decision on Monday to defer the Census exercise in Manipur following a high-level review meeting chaired by Union Home Minister Amit Shah in New Delhi. The Census was scheduled to begin in the state from September 1.

Manipur Home Minister Govindas Konthoujam had appealed to the JFD to withdraw the proposed strike after the decision to defer the Census. However, the organisation said it would continue the agitation, stating that there was no official order regarding the deferment.

According to the Chief Minister's Secretariat, the decision to defer the Census came after the demand from people and civil society organisations to first implement the NRC was discussed during the high-level meeting.

The meeting was attended by Union Home Minister Amit Shah, Manipur Governor Ajay Kumar Bhalla, Chief Minister Y Khemchand Singh, Union Home Secretary Govind Mohan and other senior officials.

Chief Minister Y Khemchand Singh expressed gratitude to Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Home Minister Amit Shah for listening to the concerns of the people of Manipur and addressing their demand regarding the Census.

The JFD's continued strike has further highlighted the political and social sensitivity surrounding the NRC and Census process in Manipur, with normal activities remaining disrupted across several parts of the state.