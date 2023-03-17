Students Organisations from Manipur stage demonstration at Jantar Mantar in Delhi demanding implementation of NRC in Manipur.

Members of AMSU, MSF, DESAM, KSA SUK, AIMS and ANSAM took part in the sit-in demonstration in collaboration with the Manipur Students Association, Delhi.

Earlier on March 13, a massive protest was held in Manipur’s Imphal demanding the implementation of the National Register of Citizens (NRC) and the setting up of the Population Commission.

The police had to resort to the lathi charge after a few tried to storm into CM N Biren Singh’s residence and also marched to the Raj Bhawan.

Also Read: Manipur: Massive protest in Imphal by student organisations demanding implementation of NRC

The state’s student groups have raised concerns over the abnormal surge of population in hilly areas, the mushrooming of villages, the cultivation of poppy, and the encroachment of reserve forest areas.

According to the student bodies, the influx of outsiders from both inside and outside the country has had a significant impact on the identity, culture, economy, administration and environment of Manipur.

They have urged the authorities to take measures to detect, delete, and deport illegal immigrants, especially from Myanmar, Nepal, and Bangladesh. The student bodies have also appealed to the state government to pressure the Centre to implement the National Register of Citizenship in Manipur.