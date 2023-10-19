Six student organizations in Manipur, including AMSU, MSF, DESAM, KSA, SUK, and AIMS, convened the "United Students' Convention" on October 19, 2023, at Khuman Lampak (Imphal East Sports Complex) under the theme "Eikhoigi Tunglamchat Kallasi" (Let's Save our Future). The convention witnessed the participation of approximately 15,000 students from various government and private educational institutions.



Resolutions for a Better Manipur:

1. Rooting Out Narco-Terrorism: The students have pledged to take responsibility for eradicating narco-terrorism from Manipur to safeguard the indigenous communities in the current crisis by countering ongoing narco-terrorist activities.

2. Implementing NRC: In their commitment to protect the indigenous communities against the adverse effects of foreign influx, the students will continue to demonstrate for the implementation of the National Register of Citizens (NRC) in the state to identify and deport illegal immigrants.

3. Unity for Indigenous Communities: Students have vowed to stand united and take on more significant responsibilities in protecting the indigenous communities of Manipur.

4. Preserving Territorial Integrity: The students are determined to confront threats to the territorial integrity of Manipur and defend it with a sense of accountability.

5. Fighting Drug Epidemic: To safeguard the future of the state, particularly the youth, the students will unite against the growing drug and narco-chemical warfare issues.

6. Challenging Security Forces and Terrorism: The students will stand as one against the unwarranted actions of security forces and any form of terrorist activities directed towards students.

7. Ensuring Uninterrupted Education: The students have committed to ensuring that educational institutions provide quality human resources and capital knowledge for the future generations and face no hindrances in the learning process.

8. Promoting Economic Development: The students pledge to assume greater accountability for economic development in the state and strive towards self-reliance.

9. Unity and Integration: The student communities have resolved to work collectively, setting aside any narrow-minded views, to implement the above resolutions for the betterment of Manipur.