The Zomi Students' Federation has formally appealed to the National Human Rights Commission (NHRC) for justice regarding the alleged extra-judicial killings of three Hmar youths in Assam's Cachar district. In a detailed letter, the student organization expressed grave concerns and demanded accountability for what they describe as unlawful and inhumane actions by the Assam Police.

The letter, titled "Appeal for Justice Against the Unlawful (Extra-Judicial) Killings of Three Hmar Youths by Assam Police," outlines the federation's strong belief that the incident is a clear case of extra-judicial killing. The students argue that the deaths of Lalthavel Hmar, Lalremsang Hmar, and Lalchunghnung Hmar were carried out in a brutal and unlawful manner. According to widely circulated video footage, the youths were apprehended, taken away, and subsequently murdered.

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The Zomi Students' Federation alleges that the bodies of the deceased were later dressed in kevlar vests and military fatigues in an attempt to falsely depict them as members of an armed group. This, they argue, was a deliberate effort to mislead and justify the killings.

The federation's letter underscores a deep sense of disturbance within the community and calls for immediate and resolute action from the NHRC. They urge the commission to expose the truth behind the killings, hold the responsible parties accountable, including the uniformed servicemen involved, and ensure the protection of human rights in the North East of India, which they claim have been severely violated in recent months.