Manipur: Student body launches surprise inspections in government schools to monitor teacher conduct in Kangpokpi

The Kuki Students’ Organisation (KSO), Sadar Hills, has launched a district-wide monitoring campaign across Kangpokpi District.

The initiative, announced by KSO Sadar Hills General Secretary K. Shongreng, seeks to address growing concerns over frequent teacher absenteeism and neglect of duty, which have reportedly been hampering academic progress in many state-run institutions.

“Despite drawing salaries from public funds, some teachers fail to uphold their professional responsibilities. This negligence is detrimental to the future of our children and the integrity of the education system,” stated Shongreng in an official release.

As part of the campaign, KSO’s district and block units will conduct routine inspections of schools under their jurisdiction. Teachers found absent without valid reason or not fulfilling their duties will be promptly reported to the concerned authorities for disciplinary action.

The student body has reiterated its commitment to upholding educational integrity in the region, especially in a conflict-affected district like Kangpokpi where systemic challenges and administrative inertia have long plagued the learning environment.

“We stand firm in our resolve to safeguard the right to quality education. Educators must honour their role as guides and mentors. Negligence will not be tolerated,” the statement emphasized.

The organization has also called on parents, students, and local stakeholders to actively participate in the reform effort by reporting instances of teacher absenteeism or misconduct. The KSO believes that fostering community-driven oversight is key to creating a more accountable and student-friendly educational system.

This move is being seen as part of a larger grassroots effort to restructure and rejuvenate education in remote hill areas, where students frequently suffer due to policy neglect and lack of proper monitoring.