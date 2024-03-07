The Democratic Students Alliance of Manipur (DESAM) has urged the Government of Manipur to reconsider the allocation of examination centres for the Common University Entrance Test (CUET) within Manipur itself.

Addressing the media in a press conference held today, the secretary general of DESAM, Nongthombam Thoithoiba said that the current unrest stemming from conflicts between the Meitei and Kuki communities poses significant challenges to the students' community in many ways.

He cited the difficulties students face in accessing examination centres located in states like Assam amidst the ongoing violence in Manipur for the CUET examination.

He continued and urged the Chief Minister of Manipur, the state's education minister, and the Union Minister of State for Education to carefully consider this issue and relocate the examination centres for Manipur's students within the state itself.



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He reiterated that participating in this university examination often incurs substantial expenses for students, including costly travel and accommodation.

“The airfare to and from Manipur places a significant burden on students' parents," he emphasized. "For many families, this financial strain is simply untenable, risking the futures of numerous students who may miss out on pursuing higher education. Furthermore, travelling by road amidst the ongoing communal conflict is perilous and presents an unacceptable risk to students' safety."

He expressed DESAM’s gratitude for holding CUET but at the same time, he also cautioned that conducting the examination outside the state could severely impact students' ability to participate, given the current situation in Manipur.

Furthermore, DESAM informed that a memorandum has been formally submitted to the Chief Minister, the State Education Minister, and the Union Minister of State for Education, outlining the pressing issue and urging them to take action to ensure that examination centres for Manipuri students are established within Manipur itself.