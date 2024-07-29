In an inspiring tale of grit and determination, Irengbam Pushpa Chanu, an internally displaced person (IDP) from the Urup OBC Girls Hostel Relief Camp, Manipur has brought pride to the state by securing a silver medal at the 8th International Karate Championship Indian Challenger Cup. The prestigious event took place in Kolkata from July 26 to 28.

Hailing from Moreh Ward No. 9, Pushpa Chanu, born to Irengbam Doren Meitei and Irengbam Mikhubi, is currently a Class 10 student at Urup Higher Secondary School. Despite the tragic circumstances that have affected her life since the outbreak of violence in the state on May 3rd of the previous year, Pushpa has demonstrated remarkable resilience and determination in shaping her own destiny.

Her passion for karate, ignited in 2018, has driven her to train relentlessly under the guidance of coach Arambam Grayson. Even in the darkest times, Pushpa's unwavering faith in herself propelled her to shine brightly, achieving this remarkable success.

The District Administration of Imphal East has commended Pushpa's indomitable spirit and congratulated her on this significant accomplishment. Her journey serves as a testament to the relentless efforts of individuals pursuing their dreams despite facing setbacks and adverse circumstances, reminding all to persevere and continue to shine in the face of challenges.