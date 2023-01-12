Two students from Manipur, namely Pradeep Khoirom son of Khoirom Shitaljeet Singh and Saikhom Raj Singh son of Saikhom Bijen Singh will be awarded National Bravery Award 2022 conferred by Indian Council for Child Welfare (ICCW).

The award will be presented on the fourth week of January 2023 in New Delhi.

Both the kids who are going to get awards are from Uripok Ahanthem Leikai Imphal West Manipur.

On 16th February 2022 around 2.15 PM a child name Saikhom Tomthin Singh aged about 9 years old son of Saikhom Bijen Singh and Saikhom (ongbi) Opurna alias Bembem Devi fell at a small pond located at Uripok Ahanthem Leikai, Imphal West while he was playing along with his brother S. Raj Singh age 8 years old and Khoirom Pradeep Singh @ Gautam Singh aged 9 years old son of Khoirom Sitaljeet Singh and Kh(o) Premila Devi.

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On that day the pond was cleaned up and pumped water from the nearby Nambul River in the morning, as the water where fully fill up the children were happy to see the water and they started to play around and started to pick dry leaves from the pond. While doing so Tomthin who is a hydrocephalus and only 3 foot and 3 inches tall suddenly fell inside the pond and almost drowned.

His brother Raj and his friend Pradeep started to cry for help but no one hear the commotion as all the family members were busy with an engagement ceremony. As the child started to dip under the water his friend and his brother jump inside the pond and pull him up from beneath the water and save his life. But they were not able to lift the child out from the pond; they started to shout loudly for help, luckily the cries were heard by some teenagers who were playing carom nearby and they lift the child out of the pond.

After that, all the people gathered and luckily one Doctor namely Soram Nganbaren, MBBS who came to take part in the engagement ceremony was present he gave first aid and examined the child and declared himself alright. That's how Pradeep Khoirom and Saikhom Raj saved Tomthin's life courageously.