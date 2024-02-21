Five student bodies jointly condemned alleged abduction of All Manipur Students Union (AMSU) president.

They demanded unconditional release of abducted person..

Addressing media today at office of Democratic Students Alliance of Manipur(DESAM), its president, Mayengbam Somorjit said that president of AMSU, Kongbrailatpam Haridev Sharma yesterday by unknown miscreants. The fateful incident was happened yesterday the on way while returning from Manipur University.

Informing when victim was abducted, he said that a joint meeting of five students body namely DESAM, AMSU, Kangleipak Students Association, Students Union of Kangleipak and Apunba Ireipaki Maheiroi Singpanglup with Manipur University of Students Union was convened yesterday at Manipur University. The main purpose of the meeting was to discuss about impact of present crisis given to students community.



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While returning home after the meeting, Haridev was allegedly abducted and till date his whereabouts is yet to ascertain, he added.

“Abducting and threatening a student, that too who is playing active role for welfare of students’ community is very unfortunate. The victim should be release without any condition,” he demanded and urged to stop threatening or frightening students community.

The today’s press meet was also joined by AMSU, KSA, SUK and AIMS.