Various students’ bodies unanimously demanded to appoint regular staff for various key posts at Dhanamanjuri University immediately.

They even warned to launch an intensive form of agitation if concerned authorities failed to fulfil their demand.

Addressing the media during a press conference held today at the office of Apunba Ireipak-ki Maheiroi Singpang Lup (AIMS), its president Nickerson said that the future of students pursuing higher degrees under DM University is going to be at stake due absence of regular staff of various important post of the varsity.

The university doesn’t have a regular vice chancellor, registrar, controller of examination, or finance officer and inadequate manpower in the exam section. This has hampered in conducting semester examinations for all the courses including undergraduate and postgraduate on time, he added.

He said that the CUET exam conducted by NTA for pursuing PG has already completed. Above this, Manipur University has completed the admission process for the academic session 2024-2025 today. But 6th semester exam for the DM University is yet to conduct. The university has recently issued a notification to begin the exam of 6th semester from July 22. Above this result for 5th semester examination is also yet to be declared.



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He continued and said that the university hasn’t received 12B status of the UGC. As such students pursuing PhD doesn’t receive stipend provided by UGC.

Lack of regular staff for the above-given post is creating lot of inconveniences to students community, he added while urging state government to fill up necessary post at the earliest to save the future of students.

He continued and informed that under this varsity, as many as five colleges namely DM College of Science, DM of Arts, DM of Commerce, GP Women College and LMS Law College are affiliated. The varsity was established under DM University Act 2017. However state government not being able to upgrade the standard of the university is very unfortunate. Such alleged negligence will make the life of students in limbo. Student bodies will launch intensive form of agitation if the government doesn’t appoint the said regular staff.

It may be mentioned that students of DM University have been protesting in connection with the appointment of necessary regular staff. On the other hand, the Governor of Manipur Anusuiya Uikey also interacted with education minister Thounaojam Basantakumar Singh and commissioner of education Gyan Prakash related to the current issue of the varsity.

Today’s press meet was also attended by All Manipur Students Union (AMSU), Manipuri Students Federation(MSF), Students Union Kangleipak (SUK), Democratic Students Alliance of Manipur (DESAM) and Kangleipak Students Association (KSA).