Concerning the soaring rate of mental health issues amongst the children and adolescent after COVID-19 pandemic, Democratic Students’ Alliance of Manipur (DESAM) demanded the appointment of full-time counsellor or psychologist in all educational institutions of Manipur. In this regard, the students’ body submitted memorandum to chief minister, N Biren Singh and education minister, Th Basanta Kumar Singh on February 24.

DESAM has stated that the mental health issue has been increasing in the state as an impact of COVID-19 pandemic. Most of the emotional and behavioural challenges experienced by adolescents do not rise to diagnosable level. However, it should not be neglected rather pay serious attention as timely intervention can short out the problem easily.

It said that possibility of facing insecurities, unruly behaviour, drug abuse, distress, pressure, depression, anxiety, and suicidal tendencies is usually high among adolescent. But unfortunately, most of educational institutions in Manipur doesn’t have counsellor or psychologist. School or educational institutions are second home for every child, the state government should draw serious attention in appointment of counsellor or psychologist in every school pr educational institutions. Every student deserves to have good mental health to get quality education.

The student body further said that the purpose of an education system is not only to foster academic learning but all- round development of a children. As such National Education Policy 2020 emphasizes student mental health and well -being in order to promote holistic development among students.

It pointed out that there are multiple suicide risk factors such as bullying, deprivation, maladjustments, troubled family, academic pressure, physical and emotional abuse, etc. which students face in today’s world. It can further aggravate with the immoderate abuse of internet.

Seeking mental health treatment is seen as a taboo or an embarrassing topic. Adolescents also usually lack the language to discuss mental health issues and, when they do discuss mental health, it is usually misinterpreted by untrained adults. Observing all these factors that helps in rising mental health issues, there is a prudent need for trained counsellor and psychologist in every educational institution, it added.