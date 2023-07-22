The Students' Union of TG Higher Secondary School has demanded urgent disclosure of the whereabouts of two missing students who disappeared on July 6. Warning of intensified protests if the authorities fail to find them by July 30, the student body urges the state government to take immediate action in locating the missing individuals.

During a press conference held at TG Higher Secondary School on July 22, the general secretary of TG Student's Union, Manshi Sagolsem, highlighted that Hijam Luwangbi Chanu and Phijam Hemanjit have been missing since July 6. Hijam Luwangbi Chanu is a student of TG Higher Secondary School, while Phijam Hemanjit attends Kindergarten Montessori School Takyel.

According to reliable sources, the two students were last seen together riding a motorcycle from Keishampat at around 8:15 AM on July 6. CCTV footage captured their last visuals at Nambol.

The police reports suggest that Hijam Luwangbi Chanu's mobile phone was last located in Kwakta, Bishnupur district, while the handset used by Phijam Hemanjit is suspected to be in use by a person identified as Lhingmichong, care of Janglen of Ingourok Lamdan, Churachandpur district.

Despite filing a missing report with the concerned Police Station, there has been no progress in locating the students, leaving their families distressed and concerned about their well-being. The Students' Union of TG Higher Secondary School demands the state government's immediate intervention and a prompt resolution to this matter.

The student body emphasizes that if the missing students are not traced and safely returned to their families by July 30, 2023, they will initiate extensive agitations in collaboration with other student organizations.