Democratic Students' Alliance Manipur (DESAM) raised objections over the alleged recent reappointment of a superannuated faculty member at the Central Agricultural University (CAU), Imphal, terming it as deliberate violation of the university's rules and regulations.

DESAM urged immediate withdrawal of the reappointment order and warned to launch agitation if their demands are not fulfilled within five days.

Addressing a press meet at its Kwakeithel office, DESAM president Mayengbam Somorjit alleged that service tenure of former dean of CAU ended on July 31, 2024. Despite superannuation of service, the former dean has been reappointed as dean-in charge of the College of Agriculture, Iroisemba, and director of Instruction of Central Agricultural University, Imphal, until further notice or until the ongoing dispute over the University's rules and regulations is resolved.

However, DESAM observed that the reappointment is a clear violation of the university's established policies when there is a long list of senior professors eligible for these roles.

DESAM acknowledged that the re-engagement in an academic capacity but holding administrative positions such as dean, director, or head of department after retirement is not acceptable under the University's regulations.

The students' organisation urged action on the matter through submission of a memorandum to the union minister on Monday.

DESAM also gave a five-day ultimatum to the university administration to revoke the reappointment order, warning that they will laucotherwise various forms of agitations otherwise.