Members of the Democratic Students’ Alliance Manipur (DESAM) took to the streets in protest against what they claim are irregularities in the recruitment process for pre-primary teachers. The agitation, which spanned multiple locations, saw effigies of the Education Minister, Director of Education (S), and Commissioner of Education set ablaze, as demonstrators called for their immediate resignation.

The focal point of the protest was the alleged violation of the National Education Policy (NEP), which mandates that pre-primary teachers must undergo requisite training. Sanjenbam Pamheiba, a prominent voice among the protestors, stressed the critical role trained educators play in fostering quality education. "Just as training is indispensable for doctors and engineers, it is equally essential for educators," he asserted.

Pamheiba further criticized the state government's attempt to recruit pre-primary teachers without proper training, deeming it "highly condemnable and unacceptable."

The demonstrators also voiced outrage over the recent arrest of several DESAM volunteers during earlier protests related to the alleged recruitment malpractice. They demanded the immediate release of these volunteers without conditions.

DESAM previously stormed the Office of State Project Director, Samagra Shiksha at Babupara, and the Directorate of Education (S), Lamphelpat, demanding the cancellation of the recruitment of 1140 pre-primary teachers. Police intervention resulted in the detention of three DESAM volunteers at that time.