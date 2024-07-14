More than 10,000 students at Dhanamanjuri University in Imphal face uncertainty as key administrative officials remain absent, prompting disruptions including class suspensions, exam cancellations, and delays in issuing certificates.

Students have appealed to Chief Minister N Biren Singh, the Education Commissioner, and the Manipur Governor for the appointment of regular administrative staff, with actions initiated following a recent meeting with the Governor. Tensions peaked when 15 students began a hunger strike at the Administrative Block on July 9th, demanding immediate resolution of their grievances. Manipur Police detained them, releasing them early this morning at 3:30 am.

Congress MP Bimol Akoijam criticized the state government for neglecting university standards since its elevation to university status in 2017 stating the importance of DMU’s autonomy for Manipur and its students.