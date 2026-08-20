Manipur students seek NRC before census, CM backs Assembly discussion

A delegation of students from 10 schools and colleges met Manipur Chief Minister Yumnam Khemchand Singh on August 20, seeking implementation of the National Register of Citizens (NRC) in the state before the upcoming Census.

The students urged the state government to take up the matter with the Centre and ensure that the NRC is conducted before the Census to identify alleged illegal immigrants. They also called for the reopening of educational institutions and sought a discussion on the NRC in the next session of the Manipur Assembly.

Khemchand assured the delegation that the state government would move a proposal for discussion on implementing the NRC during the Assembly session beginning September 2.

The chief minister said the government supports the implementation of the NRC in Manipur, while flagging the need to address both the conduct of the exercise and ensure its error-free implementation.

The delegation included students from DM College of Science, Manipur College, CC Higher Secondary School, Johnstone Higher Secondary School, Nambol Higher Secondary School, TG Higher Secondary School, Ibotonsana Girls' Higher Secondary School, Ram Lal Paul School, Model Higher Secondary School and Ananda Singh Higher Secondary School.

Commissioner of Education Ningthoujam Geoffrey and Director of Education (Schools) Ng Bhogendra Meitei were also present at the meeting.