A large number of students protested on September 30 after the election of student unions for government and government-aided colleges affiliated with Manipur University was postponed.

Students from various institutions in Imphal and surrounding regions, enraged by the election postponement, gathered and created a chaotic situation instead of attending classes.

Imphal College students set fire to benches and desks on Tiddim Road, obstructing traffic and vehicles and also shutting the Principal's office.

As a consequence, Imphal West district police and students engaged in a heated standoff which left two students with minor injuries.

Similarly, students from Standard College, NB College, Modern College, Oriental College, and Liberal College staged protests, while students from Thambal Marik College, Oinam College, and Thoubal College also opposed the election postponement.

Besides this, a huge number of students marched to the Directorate of Education's office in Keishampat.

Notably, on September 21, University and Higher Education Director Dr Rangitabali Waikhom declared that the election of students' unions of Government and Government-aided colleges affiliated with Manipur University would be placed on October 6.

According to the announcement, the deadline for issuing nomination forms was September 27, and the deadline for submitting nomination papers was September 28.

But in a fresh notification issued by the director on September 29 stated that the election has been postponed indefinitely until further notice.