Class 12 students appearing for state board examinations in Manipur's Thoubal district vandalized a school building on Saturday after they were refused extra time for the Manipuri paper. According to officials, the incident happened at ACME Higher Secondary School in Yairipok.

As the bell rang with just five minutes left for the Manipuri paper of the examination, being conducted by the Council of Higher Secondary Education Manipur (COHSEM), several students began demanding extra time for various reasons. When their requests were refused, they resorted to violence, hurling stones and vandalizing school property, including computers and furniture.

Amid the chaos, a female teacher and 15 students fainted and were taken to the community health centre for treatment. A total of 405 students were appearing for the examination at the centre.

The police have lodged a complaint against eight students who were "actively involved" in the violence. The incident has sparked outrage and raised concerns about the conduct of students during exams.

Officials have condemned the behavior of the students and stressed the importance of maintaining discipline and order during exams. They have assured that appropriate action will be taken against those found responsible for the violence.

The incident has once again highlighted the need for proper management and supervision during exams, to prevent such incidents from occurring in the future.