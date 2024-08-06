Manipur Water Resources Minister Awangbou Newmai announced on Tuesday that the state has submitted a Rs 371-crore proposal to the Ministry of Home Affairs (MHA) to address the extensive damages caused by Cyclone Remal in late May.

During a session of the Assembly, Minister Newmai, responding to Congress MLA Surjakumar Okram, detailed the severe impact of the cyclone, which resulted in nine fatalities and widespread destruction of homes, agricultural land, and infrastructure.

"The State Disaster Relief Fund has already allocated approximately Rs 60 crore for immediate relief efforts," Newmai stated. He further mentioned that a central team had conducted an assessment of the affected areas, yet the proposal remains pending approval.

In addition to the cyclone-related damages, Newmai highlighted that a separate proposal for Rs 711 crore, addressing damages from a hailstorm earlier this year, is also awaiting the MHA's approval.