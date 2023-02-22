The newly appointed governor of Manipur, Sushri Anusuiya Uikey administered the oath of office and secrecy on February 22, 2023, at Darbar Hall by acting chief justice of High Court of Manipur Justice M.V. Muralidaran.

The swearing-in ceremony was attended by the chief minister of Manipur, N Biren Singh, his cabinet ministers, the Speaker of Manipur Legislative Assembly Th Satyabrata Singh, MP of Rajya Sabha, Sanajaoba Leishemba, MLAs, Chief Secretary, DGP, and senior officers of paramilitary forces.

Addressing to media after the ceremony, governor, Sushri Anusuiya Uikey assured to work for the state at best by addressing most of issues and taking up various developmental activities. She also entrusted to have good coordination with chief minister and his council of ministers to bring some changes in the state.

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She extended her heartfelt gratitude to the President of India, Droupadi Murmu, and Prime Minister Narendra Modi for giving her an opportunity to serve the beautiful state of Manipur.

The newly appointed governor shared her past three and a half years of service as the governor of Chhattisgarh.

“The kind of support and co-operation from the people of Chhattisgarh, many developmental activities were able to take up during my tenure,” she recollected while appealing to the people of Manipur to extend their support and cooperation from various stakeholders to bring more prosperity and development.

It may be mentioned that Sushri Anusuiya Uikey replaced governor La Ganesan. And La Ganesan was appointed as governor of Manipur. Sushri Anusuiya Uikey arrived Imphal on February 21.

Shortly after her swearing-in ceremony, Governor Sushri Anusuiya Uikye visited INA Museum and INA HQ, Moirang under Bishnupur district where she paid homage to the statue of Netaji Subhas Chandra Bose.

This was followed by a visit to Sendra,Loktak Lake where she was received by chairman of Loktak Development Authority, M.Asnikumar Singh.

Governor was briefed on the unique features, overall significance of the iconic Loktak Lake and the measures that are being taken by the state government to restore and preserve it in pristine condition by state government.