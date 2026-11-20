At least 15 people have died and more than 180 others have been hospitalised following the suspected consumption of adulterated liquor in Manipur's Chandel district over the past 48 hours, prompting the administration to issue a public health advisory and step up preventive measures.

The deaths were reported between November 18 and 20. Eight fatalities were initially confirmed in an official communication issued by the Chandel Superintendent of Police. The deceased were identified as Kishan Hrangbung Anal, 32; Hrangbung Beruwng Anal, 50; Hrangbung Mohring Anal, 46; Rd Angnahiring Anal, 37; KI Ramtiang Anal, 44; NL Mothahring Anal; Ts Ashing; and Ts Lovely.

According to the police communication, some victims died at their residences, while others died on their way to hospitals or after being admitted to the Community Health Centre in Chakpikarong.

In a subsequent clarification, Chandel district police said the liquor reportedly consumed by the victims had been procured from Sugnu in Kakching district and was neither manufactured nor brewed in Chandel. Police also said five of the reported deaths fell under the jurisdiction of Sugnu Police Station.

Police appealed to the public and media not to circulate unverified information or draw premature conclusions about the incident.

The Chandel Deputy Commissioner issued a public health advisory on Thursday, stating that the exact cause of the deaths had not yet been medically and scientifically established and remained under investigation.

As a precaution, residents were advised to avoid locally brewed liquor and alcoholic beverages of doubtful origin, particularly those procured from suspected sources in the affected areas, until further notice.

The advisory urged anyone experiencing symptoms such as vomiting, abdominal pain, headache, dizziness, blurred vision or breathing difficulties after consuming alcohol to seek immediate medical attention. Those who may have consumed liquor from the same suspected source were also advised to undergo medical evaluation, even if they showed no symptoms.

The administration cautioned people against consuming, selling, sharing or disposing of suspected liquor and asked them to report any suspected manufacturing, storage, sale or distribution of adulterated liquor to the nearest police station.

Village authorities, civil society organisations, women's organisations and youth clubs have also been asked to spread awareness and help identify people who may require medical attention.

Meanwhile, Chief Minister Yumnam Khemchand Singh visited Shija Hospitals and Research Institute in Imphal West and Babina Hospital in Imphal East on Thursday to assess the condition of patients undergoing treatment.

He interacted with doctors and hospital authorities and reviewed the treatment being provided. The Chief Minister assured the patients of necessary government support and wished them a speedy recovery.

Khemchand directed the authorities to conduct an enquiry to identify those responsible and said the culprits would be arrested soon. He also said a medical team comprising general medicine specialists, along with essential medicines, had been dispatched to Chandel district.

The district administration said it was coordinating with the police and Health Department on preventive and investigative measures, while urging residents to remain vigilant and cooperate with the authorities.