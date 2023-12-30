A suspected armed militant attack allegedly ambushing state security forces have been reported in Moreh under Tengnoupal district of Manipur on December 30.

As per preliminary reports, the incident took place at 3.30 pm with firing still underway between armed militants and the state force. One police personnel is reported to be injured in the incident.

The state security forces is retaliating after armed militants allegedly ambush them. The militant have allegedly used IED and explosives to ambush the security forces.

It is a developing story. More details awaited

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