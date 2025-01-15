Suspected armed militants allegedly carried out a drone bombing attack on the Manipur Rifle camp at Kangchup Foothill under Imphal West.

The incident occurred last night at around 9.30 pm, January 14. The bomb was reportedly blasted at the gate but no person was injured.

As per reliable sources, suspected Kuki militants dropped a bomb through a drone near the 5th MR Camp. But doesn’t cause any casualties or injuries.

Right after the incident additional number of security forces rushed to keep the situation under control and prevent any unwanted incidents.

This is a developing story.



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