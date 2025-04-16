A suspected explosive device was discovered outside a residential property in Khergao Makha Leikai on Wednesday April 16 morning, triggering concern and prompting immediate police action.



According to official sources, the incident was reported around 4:00 a.m., shortly after the suspicious object was found at approximately 3:50 a.m. The device was located near the main entrance of the residence of Md. Iliyas Khan, also known as Dipu, a 27-year-old son of the late Md. Tamijuddin.



The object, suspected to be an improvised explosive device (IED), is believed to have been planted by unidentified individuals with the intention of intimidating the family.



Upon receiving the report, a police team from Porompat Police Station was promptly dispatched to the scene. Authorities have cordoned off the area and initiated a thorough investigation to identify the perpetrators and assess the nature of the device.



No injuries have been reported so far, and further updates are awaited as the investigation continues.