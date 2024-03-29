An alleged blast of an Improvised Explosive Device (IED) has shaken a village in the Jiribam district of Manipur.

An explosion rocked Durgapur village in the Borobekra Sub Division of Jiribam District early this morning, as a suspected IED bomb planted by unknown miscreants detonated outside the shop owned by H. Manikumar Singh.

The incident occurred at around 2:20 am local time and caused significant damage to the shop but resulted in no casualties.



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It is allegedly reported that such an attack that targeted this shop was not the first time as it was previously attacked by miscreants who fired shots at its shuttered windows.

Authorities from the Borobekra Police Station swiftly responded to the scene, launching an investigation into the incident and registering a case.

Located approximately 30 kilometers from the District headquarters, Jiribam, the blast site has raised concerns among local residents about security in the area. Further updates on the investigation are awaited as authorities work to ascertain the motives behind the attack.