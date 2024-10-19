Suspected Kuki militants targeted the Bodobekra Police Station in Jakuradhor, located in the Bodobekra sub-division of Manipur's Jiribam district on October 19. The attack, which occurred around 5:30 am, saw suspected militants firing multiple rounds and hurling explosive devices at the eastern perimeter of the police station.

Sources indicate that security personnel from the Central Reserve Police Force (CRPF) and Manipur Police retaliated with intense exchange of gunfire. Despite the immediate retaliation, the militants managed to escape, evading capture as security forces returned fire.

Following the incident, authorities have ramped up search operations in the surrounding areas, mobilizing additional units to track down those behind the assault. Security measures have been heightened in the district as officials work to prevent further militant activities and restore a sense of safety to the region.

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