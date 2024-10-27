Two villages in Manipur’s Imphal West district were targeted in separate attacks on Saturday as suspected militants launched indiscriminate gunfire and bomb assaults.

In Koutruk Village, under Lamshang Police Station, militants reportedly attacked Koutruk Ching Leikai and Awang Leikai around 7 p.m., using sophisticated weaponry, according to local sources. Security forces stationed nearby, along with village volunteers, responded promptly leading to a prolonged exchange of gunfire.

During the confrontation, a drone, allegedly operated by militants from the Bethel area, approached the village. Fearing potential aerial explosives, villagers remain on high alert.

This attack marks the second incident this month in Koutruk, with a previous assault occurring on October 16. In that incident, militants fired multiple rounds and hurled bombs, though no casualties were reported.

In another incident in Bishnupur district’s Tronglaobi Village, militants launched an attack around 9:15 p.m., with villagers and volunteers from Moirang engaging in a gunfire exchange. Attackers reportedly fired from the Geljang and Molshang areas.

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