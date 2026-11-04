Suspected armed militants allegedly opened fire on passenger vehicles and a goods-laden truck travelling along the Imphal-Ukhrul road near TM Kasom village in Manipur's Ukhrul district on Wednesday, November 4 afternoon, triggering panic among commuters. No casualties have been reported so far.

According to sources, the incident took place at around 4.45 pm when several passenger vehicles, including a Winger, were travelling from Imphal towards Ukhrul. The vehicles had reportedly been escorted by security forces up to Litan area before the security personnel withdrew. The convoy subsequently came under fire near TM Kasom village.

The firing reportedly continued for nearly 10 minutes, with suspected militants using sophisticated firearms to target moving vehicles. Passengers were forced to take cover to escape the gunfire. Despite the intensity of the firing, all occupants reportedly managed to escape without physical injuries.

However, passengers have raised concerns over the security arrangements along the route, alleging that security personnel stationed near the area did not retaliate or take adequate measures to protect civilians during the attack.

One of the passengers took to social media to recount the incident, stating that multiple rounds were fired at the moving vehicles shortly after their security escort stopped at Litan, between Leimangching and TM Kasom.

According to the passenger, the driver of their Winger was forced to take cover in the narrow space between two trucks before speeding away as the firing continued.

The passenger said that although nobody was physically injured, the incident had left commuters traumatised and raised serious concerns about the safety of civilians travelling along the route. The post also highlighted the disruption to the movement of essential goods and the difficulties faced by people who depend on the road for their daily activities.

Raising questions over civilian security, the passenger sought accountability from the authorities and questioned how ordinary people could be assured of safe passage while travelling for work and accessing essential supplies.

The latest incident has renewed concerns over the security situation along the Imphal-Ukhrul road, particularly in the vicinity of TM Kasom village, which has witnessed violence in the past.

On April 18, 2026, two Tangkhul Naga civilians were killed in an armed ambush along National Highway-202 near TM Kasom village in Ukhrul district. The latest reported firing has once again brought the security of civilians travelling through the area into focus.