Manipur suspends internet services in five districts for three days

The Manipur government on April 7 ordered the temporary suspension of internet and mobile data services in five districts amid concerns over the prevailing law and order situation.

According to an official order issued by the Home Department, internet services, including mobile data, broadband, VSATs and VPN services, have been suspended in Imphal West, Imphal East, Thoubal, Kakching and Bishnupur districts for three days starting from 2 pm on April 7.

The order, issued under the Temporary Suspension of Telecommunication Services Rules, 2024, cited apprehensions that anti-social elements could misuse social media platforms such as WhatsApp, Facebook, Instagram and X to circulate inflammatory content, hate speech and rumours that could disturb public order.

The government said the move was aimed at preventing the spread of misinformation and stopping mobilisation of mobs that could lead to violence, arson or damage to public and private property.

“The suspension has been imposed in public interest to maintain peace and communal harmony and to prevent any loss of life,” the order stated.

Authorities said the restrictions would remain in force for three days unless extended, with exemptions to be granted by the state government in specific cases.

The order was issued ex parte in view of the emergent situation, and officials warned that any violation would invite legal action.

Earlier, two children were killed and their mother injured in a bomb attack in Bishnupur district, triggering protests by locals, police said. The incident occurred at around 1 am when a bomb was hurled by suspected militants at a house in the Moirang Tronglaobi area, killing a five-year-old boy and a six-month-old girl, a senior officer said.