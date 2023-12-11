In a move towards environmental sustainability, the Directorate of Environment and Climate Change in Manipur has initiated a plan to transform the state into a plastic waste-free haven. As part of this initiative, a distribution of plastic bottle banks was carried out on December 11 at the Directorate's office premises in Porompat, located in the Imphal East district.

The strategic step aligns with the district's environmental plan, adhering to the guidelines set by the National Green Tribunal, emphasizing the urgent need to address the escalating issue of plastic pollution.

Commending the proactive involvement of the youth in Ukhrul and Noney districts, who actively participated in the collection of plastic waste through the earlier distributed plastic bottle banks during a pilot project, the Directorate welcomed these volunteers as integral participants in the ongoing program.

The official function commenced with a reception for the youth who arrived with collections of plastic waste from their respective districts.

Minister of Forest, Environment, and Climate Change, Th Biswajit Singh, who graced the occasion as the chief guest, underscored the paramount importance of preserving the environment. He emphasized that the responsibility to protect Mother Earth lies with every individual, stressing the need for strict adherence to environmental protection laws and acts.

Singh urged citizens, especially those above 18 years, to respect and abide by these laws, stating that our planet is the only habitat for humanity. "It is only on Mother Earth that human beings can survive," he remarked passionately.

Addressing the gathering in his keynote speech, T Brajakumar, Director of Environment and Climate Change, shed light on the challenges faced by the department in controlling plastic waste due to improper disposal practices. Despite these challenges, he expressed unwavering determination to make Manipur a trailblazer in achieving a plastic-waste-free status in the country.

"The department will spare no effort to halt the reckless disposal of plastic waste that inflicts detrimental impacts on the environment. However, without support and cooperation from society, this mission will be impossible," Brajakumar emphasized, calling on the public to actively participate in the segregation of plastic waste in designated areas.

He reminded the audience that plastic waste is not just a pollutant but also a potential resource. By recycling and reusing, plastic waste can be transformed into various useful items, turning what was once discarded into a valuable asset for the community.