The District Administration of Tamenglong, Manipur, on December 23 organised a 'Good Governance Day' at the Tamenglong Higher Secondary School, commemorating the birth anniversary of former Prime Minister Atal Bihari Vajpayee.

The event, which has been celebrated annually since 2014, focused on the theme 'Good Governance towards Tribal Areas' this year.

The programme was attended by several dignitaries, including D. Meidinbui, MCS, SDO Tamenglong; Josiah T Pamei, MPS, Additional Superintendent of Police, Tamenglong; Namthango Kahmei, MCS, SDC Tamenglong; Abdul Mazeed Shah, SDC, Tamenglong; Christopher Abonpou, MES, ZEO; Dr. G Majachunglu, CMO, along with other District Level Officers (DLOs), among general public.

In his opening remarks, D. Meidinbui emphasised the importance of the week-long celebrations, featuring various activities aimed at showcasing the government’s commitment to providing transparent, effective, and accountable governance, particularly to the rural populace.

Josiah T Pamei addressed the audience on behalf of the police department, highlighting the increasing number of vehicles in Tamenglong which has led to congestion and safety concerns. To mitigate accidents, the police have increased traffic points to six locations within the town.

He also announced the installation of a new police station at Kaimai village along National Highway-137, as well as a dedicated Women Police Station at Tamenglong Police Station for addressing cases related to women and child abuse, noting that fewer cases have been filed compared to other regions.

Abonpou shared positive news about the education sector, announcing the establishment of a new residential school in Langmei (Ritiang) village, Tamei Sub-Division, marking a significant achievement for the education department.

In an update on environmental initiatives, Joel Gangmei, RFO of the Tamenglong division, reported that the forest department is committed to planting one lakh saplings annually, with plans to increase this number next year. He also highlighted the successful export of 10 metric tons of bamboo shoots to Guwahati this year.

The event featured stalls from various departments, allowing the public to voice their grievances and receive information on services. Notably, the Horticulture and Agriculture Departments distributed vegetable seeds free of charge to attendees, further promoting community engagement and support.