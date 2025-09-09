Manipur: Tamenglong DC directs departments to prepare for smooth webcast of upcoming VVIP visit

In preparation for the upcoming VVIP visit to Manipur, the Deputy Commissioner of Tamenglong, Dr. L. Angahim Dangshawa, IAS, has directed all concerned departments to ensure seamless arrangements for the live webcast of the event.

As per the directive issued by the District Information Office, Tamenglong, necessary measures are to be taken by Common Service Centres, hospitals, zonal education offices, and SDO offices for public viewing. The webcast will be made available at Rani Market and other designated locations across the district.

To ensure smooth streaming, departments have been instructed to arrange essential equipment including computers, projectors, screens, and stable internet connectivity. A dry run of the webcast will be conducted on September 10, 2025, ahead of the main event.

The Information Technology Department of Tamenglong, in coordination with the DIPR, Manipur, will share the webcast link for both the trial and the main broadcast.

For clarifications regarding the webcast, D. Kikhon Panmei, Informatics Officer, DIT, Tamenglong (9402967735), has been designated as the nodal officer.

The Deputy Commissioner has further instructed all concerned departments to comply with the guidelines in “letter and spirit” to ensure the successful conduct of the event.