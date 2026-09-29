Manipur: Tamenglong Police seize 260 litres of illegal DIC liquor amid ongoing crackdown on illegal liquor and drugs
Tamenglong District Police seized 260 litres of illegal DIC liquor along the Tamenglong-Khongshang Road on September 29. The recovery is part of an ongoing district drive against illegal liquor and suspected drug activity.
- The seizure took place along the Tamenglong-Khongshang Road under police limits
- Officials said sustained operations are targeting liquor transport and distribution networks
- Police are also checking suspected narcotics movement during enforcement drives
Tamenglong District Police seized 260 litres of illegal DIC liquor along the Tamenglong–Khongshang Road under Tamenglong Police Station on September 29, as enforcement efforts against the illegal liquor trade and drug-related activities continue in the district.
The seizure highlights the ongoing efforts of the police to curb the illegal transportation and distribution of liquor and tackle substance-related activities.
Police operations targeting illegal liquor and suspected narcotics have been continuing as part of efforts to maintain law and order and prevent the circulation of prohibited substances.
The latest seizure is part of the broader enforcement drive against illegal liquor and drug-related activities. Such operations are aimed at disrupting unlawful supply networks and strengthening public safety.
Further details regarding the source of the seized liquor, possible arrests and subsequent legal action were not immediately available.
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