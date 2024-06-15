The Indian Meteorological Department (IMD) has issued a weather warning for Manipur's Tamenglong district, in which it stated that a thunderstorm with lightning and very heavy rainfall is expected at isolated places in the district on June 18.

In light of the impending weather conditions, the IMD has advised the people to take the following precautions:

1. Stay Informed: Keep yourself updated with the latest weather forecasts and warnings issued by local, state, and national authorities.



2. Secure Your Property: Reinforce old doors and windows and secure loose objects in and around your houses.



3. Stay Indoors: The public is advised to stay indoors and avoid going outside unless it is an unavoidable emergency. Agriculture, fishing, and other outdoor activities should be postponed until the weather conditions improve.



4. Avoid Risk Areas: Stay away from flood-prone areas, landslide-prone areas, rivers, and streams. Move to safer places if you are in a vulnerable location.



5. Report Incidents: Any incidents should be reported to the provided helpline numbers or by contacting your respective Sub-Divisional Officers.

The weather department has also issued helpline numbers, in case of emergency. They are:

District Helpline: 9402816594/8794640970

Sub-Divisional Office at Tamenglong: 9612550202/8794357192

Sub-Divisional Office at Tamei: 8414969579

Sub-Divisional Office at Tousem: 8415957588/6009006819