Manipur: Tangkhul Naga Long alleges looting of vehicles on NH-202, demands action

The Tangkhul Naga Long (TNL) on July 27 alleged that more than 40 commercial and private vehicles travelling along the Imphal–Ukhrul National Highway (NH-202) were stopped and looted by alleged Kuki groups at Shangkai Kuki village and Mahadev Hill on July 27.

In a statement, TNL claimed the vehicles, which were travelling under security escort, were halted around 9:15 am, and that passengers' belongings, including cash, documents, clothes and groceries, were looted, with some items allegedly set on fire.

The organisation alleged that the incidents occurred in the presence of security personnel deployed along the route and linked the action to a "counter economic blockade" reportedly called by a Kuki civil society group.

Condemning the incident, TNL questioned the role of the security forces and the state administration, asking why the commuters and their property were not protected despite the deployment of security personnel. It also urged the Manipur government to take action over the alleged blockade and sought stronger measures against those responsible.

There was no immediate response from the Manipur government, security forces, or the organisations named in the statement. The allegations could not be independently verified.