Manipur: Tangkhul Naga Long calls total shutdown in protest against killing of four civilians

The Tangkhul Naga Long (TNL) has called for a total shutdown across its jurisdiction from 7 am on September 25, protesting the killing of four Naga civilians at Pilong in Manipur's Kamjong district.

The decision was taken at an emergency meeting held after the September 24 killings, which took place around 35 km from the Kamjong district headquarters.

In a statement, the TNL alleged that the four civilians were killed by suspected cadres of the Kuki National Army-Burma (KNA-B) and armed Kuki groups.

The organisation identified the victims as Phami Jajo of Kangpat Khullen, Ningthem Kashak of Zingsui, Betterson Jajo of Kangpat Khunou and Vareishim Jajo of Kangpat Khullen.

The shutdown began at 7 am on September 25. The TNL said it would exempt essential services, including power, medical and fire services, as well as movement related to funerals and condolence programmes.

The organisation said the shutdown was being observed to protest what it described as the "brutal killing" of the four civilians.