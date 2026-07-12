Manipur: Tangkhul Naga Long questions arrest of two in Liangmai killings, demands action against 'real culprits'

The Working Committee of Tangkhul Naga Long (TNL), the apex civil society body of the Tangkhul Naga community, has questioned the arrest of two individuals in connection with the abduction and killing of six Liangmai Naga civilians in Manipur, describing the action as a "bizarre exercise" and urging authorities to arrest those it claims are the actual perpetrators.

In a statement issued on July 11, TNL referred to the July 10 arrest of Pradip, a member of the Meitei community, and his wife Ayingbi alias Mangaih, a resident of Leilon Vaiphei village. The arrests were carried out by a joint team of the Manipur Police, the National Investigation Agency (NIA), and the Central Reserve Police Force (CRPF).

The couple was arrested in connection with the alleged abduction of 18 Liangmai Naga civilians on May 13, 2026, and the subsequent killing of six men whose mutilated bodies were recovered on June 10.

Questioning the arrests, TNL alleged that the move appeared to be an attempt to divert public attention from demands for the arrest of those directly involved in the abduction, illegal detention, and killings.

The organisation further claimed that the Kuki-Zo Council had publicly acknowledged responsibility for the abduction and killing of the civilians. It also alleged that the involvement of Leilon Vaiphei village chief Lalboi Vaiphei alias Khailensang, along with several women from the village and armed cadres of the Kuki National Front-Presidential (KNF-P), had been corroborated by the statements of survivors but had not been acted upon by the investigating agencies.

TNL urged the state government and law enforcement agencies to pursue the investigation with fairness, transparency, and accountability.

"The state government and the law enforcement agencies must remain steadfastly committed to truth, transparency and accountability to deliver justice in the larger interest of the people," the organisation said.