The apex body of the Tangkhul community, the Tangkhul Naga Long (TNL) in Manipur has come out strongly against the public speech made by Manipur chief minister, N Biren Singh during his recent visit to Ukhrul district.

Amid the ongoing ethnic clashes in Manipur, Chief Minister N Biren Singh who recently visited Ukhrul district remarked about the blood relation between Tangkhul Naga and the majority Meitei communities in Manipur.

The Tangkhul Naga Long on Saturday retorted that it does not recognise the authority of N Biren Singh, the chief minister of Manipur to define the blood relation of the Tangkhul tribe, nor holds any bearing and meaning to TNL.

"The Tangkhul Naga Long is constrained to issue this statement to clear the air in the backdrop of widespread public outrage and confusion regarding the visit of Shri N Biren Singh, chief minister of Manipur to Ukhrul and related activities thereof," the apex Tangkhul civil body statement said.



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"TNL as the apex Tangkhul body is in no way connected to the State cabinet meeting held in Ukhrul during the CM’s visit. It is also not a party to the joint memorandum submitted by certain Tangkhul CSOs. TNL welcomes and appreciates every move by the state government regarding development works in the district. At the same time, it must be understood that the State government is merely doing its mandated duty and not bestowing any extraordinary largesse to us,” the statement said.

The statement further stated that “Regarding the public declaration by the chief minister about Tangkhul and Meitei being brothers, TNL is compelled to remind that it does not recognise the authority of N Biren Singh to define the blood relation of the Tangkhul tribe – either as head of state government or in his individual capacity. Such a declaration holds no bearing for and meaning of TNL. TNL also does not dismiss or disregard instances of relationships between certain families or clans of Tangkhul and Meitei communities. However, trying to blanket the entire Tangkhul community under one such stray historical and genealogical definition is bereft of any sound logic.”

"TNL and the Tangkhul community are competent enough to know our own history. We also believe in our destiny as an integral part of the Naga nation and do not wish our land to become a Summer Capital, second or any other Capital of Manipur," it said.