Manipur's Tangkhul Naga Long (TNL) has strongly urged that no obstruction should be made to the free movement of tourists and passengers heading to Ukhrul for the Shirui Lily Festival via National Highway 202.

In an official statement, the TNL stated that any attempt to hinder travel along the route during the festival will be considered a “brazen act of animosity.”

It emphasised that no justification, under any circumstances, will be accepted for such actions, especially when people are travelling to witness and enjoy a culturally significant event like the Shirui Lily Festival.

The release further called upon all stakeholders to uphold the spirit of camaraderie and peaceful coexistence.

TNL appealed for public cooperation to ensure the festival is celebrated without incident or disruption.