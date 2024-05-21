The Tangkhul Naga Aze Longphang (TNAL), a union of Southern Tangkhul Nagas, has appealed to Union Home Minister Amit Shah to either relocate or deport refugees from the border areas of Kamjong district in Manipur. The appeal comes amid concerns over the rising influx of illegal immigrants from Myanmar.

In a representation submitted to the Home Minister on May 19, TNAL highlighted that Kamjong District, which shares a 120-kilometre-long international border with Myanmar, has witnessed a continuous influx of illegal immigrants since November 2023. This influx is a result of the full-scale conflict between the People's Defence Force (PDF) and the ruling Military Junta in the Sagaing region of Myanmar.

According to the representation, the number of registered illegal immigrants has surpassed 6,000, with biometric data captured for 5,173 individuals under the initiative of the District Administration. These immigrants are currently sheltered in refugee camps within the Kamjong District areas, with the District Administration providing basic necessities like food grains, water, power supply, roofing, and other facilities.

The representation further states that as of May 19, 2024, the status of Myanmar immigrants in Kamjong District is as follows: Phaikoh village has 1,591 immigrants, Shangkalok or Khenroram has 661, Skippe has 356, Pilong has 595, Aloyo and Choro have 414, Wanglee has 570, Namlee has 1,087, and K Ashang Khullen Aze has 375.

TNAL questioned whether the scrapping of the Free Movement Regime (FMR) by the Home Minister was only meant for Indians, as the influx of illegal immigrants from war-torn Myanmar continues even after the FMR was scrapped.

Citing the challenges posed by the influx of illegal immigrants, TNAL stated that the local residents are being outnumbered, leading to instances of tussles over daily wages, killings, and kidnappings. The situation is tense and has the potential to spiral out into full-scale violence in the region.

In light of these concerns, TNAL has fervently requested the Union Home Minister to relocate or deport illegal immigrants from the border areas of Kamjong District for the safety of local residents and the Myanmar immigrants themselves. The representation suggests either relocating them outside the jurisdiction of Kamjong District if they are to be given shelter in India or deporting the illegal immigrants to their respective villages in Myanmar at the earliest to avoid further unrest in the state of Manipur.