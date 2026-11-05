The Taphou Kuki Village Authority has demanded a National Investigation Agency (NIA) probe into the abduction and killing of two Kuki civilians on October 28, alleging that the incident was part of a continuing pattern of targeted attacks against the village.

In a statement, the Village Authority said the two civilians were allegedly abducted by Naga militants on October 28 before being killed. It said the incident marked a serious escalation in the violence faced by the village and called for an immediate investigation by the NIA.

The Authority alleged that the village had witnessed repeated attacks on civilians, residential properties and essential infrastructure despite several complaints being lodged with the authorities.

It said the incidents had been reported through FIRs and formal representations to the Deputy Commissioner of Kangpokpi, the Superintendent of Police of Senapati, Chief Minister Yumnam Khemchand, Director General of Police Mukesh Singh and Additional Director General of Police (Law and Order) Lhari Dorjee Lhatoo.

Questioning the failure to prevent further attacks despite these complaints, the Authority said the incidents pointed to a pattern of violence that had affected the safety and daily lives of residents.

Recounting the incidents, it alleged that 25 villagers were abducted and held captive for nearly a month on May 13, 2026.

It further claimed that coordinated arson attacks on August 24 and 26 destroyed houses and belongings of several families. On August 24, armed Naga militants allegedly opened fire on the village using sophisticated weapons, putting civilians, including women and children, at risk.

The Authority also alleged repeated damage to the village's water supply network. It said pipelines on the western side, below Rai Basti, were deliberately damaged on October 20, followed by another incident targeting the eastern side on October 28.

Describing the attacks on water infrastructure as a threat to civilian survival, the Authority said the damage had disrupted access to safe drinking water for residents.

It said the abduction and killing of the two civilians had further worsened the situation.

"These are not mere acts of intimidation; they are serious attacks on the lives, homes, security and basic human rights of an entire civilian community," the statement said.

The Village Authority also sought an explanation from the security agencies over their alleged inability to prevent recurring incidents. It called for an inquiry into possible negligence, dereliction of duty and systemic lapses.

Despite the allegations, the Authority said it remained committed to peaceful coexistence with neighbouring communities and continued to honour the mutual understanding reached on August 31, 2026, in the presence of the Deputy Commissioners of Kangpokpi and Senapati, the Senapati Superintendent of Police and senior CRPF officials.

However, it cautioned that its commitment to peace should not be interpreted as an unwillingness to protect the rights and security of villagers.

In its charter of demands addressed to the Centre, the Manipur government, the Union Ministry of Home Affairs and security agencies, the Authority sought a comprehensive, independent and time-bound investigation into all the alleged attacks.

It specifically demanded that the case involving the two civilians be handed over to the NIA, with regular updates provided directly to the victims' families. It also called for the identification, arrest and prosecution of those responsible.

Other demands include immediate security deployment in and around the village, a special enquiry commission into the incidents, and urgent restoration and protection of the damaged water supply infrastructure.

The Authority also sought adequate compensation and long-term rehabilitation for families whose houses and properties were allegedly destroyed or damaged.

Citing instances of restraint by villagers, the statement said residents had continued to assist outsiders travelling through the village, including at night, despite the prevailing tensions.

It referred to two incidents on November 1, when villagers allegedly refrained from retaliatory action following the killings.

According to the Authority, an intoxicated individual from Liangmei Taphou who attempted to walk through the village was sent home unharmed. Later that night, two other allegedly intoxicated individuals from neighbouring villages, who reportedly challenged volunteers on duty, were briefly detained for their safety before being handed over to the Officer-in-Charge of Senapati Police Station.

The Authority said these incidents reflected the villagers' continued commitment to restraint and peaceful engagement despite the violence.

It appealed to civil society organisations, neighbouring communities and concerned citizens to support its demand for justice and the protection of civilian lives. It also urged all sides to avoid retaliatory actions that could put more innocent people at risk.

Extending condolences to the families of the two victims, the Authority said they deserved justice rather than assurances.

"We demand justice, not sympathy; accountability, not empty promises; and lasting security, not temporary assurances," the statement said.

The Authority urged the government to intervene immediately, warning that further attacks on the village could lead to more civilian casualties.